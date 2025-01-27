Hugh Jackman opens ‘From New York, With Love’ concert series at Radio City Music Hall

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 8:45 am

Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman’s From New York, With Love concert series opened at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 24.

The star celebrated the milestone with an Instagram post the following day, reflecting on the evening.

"What an incredible night it was," Jackman wrote. "We opened our show at the @radiocitymusichall. It had all the feels. The love, the glitches, the sweat, the tears, the laughter and, and, and. The love emanating from the audience was enormous. We all felt it."

Jackman’s new show features songs from some of his most iconic stage and screen roles, including The Boy From Oz, Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman and The Music Man, according to the show's official website.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to the audience and his team, writing, "Thank you to the cast and crew for your tireless efforts and talent." He also looked ahead, adding, "The icing is we get to keep the party going 23 more times."

The evening included a surprise appearance by Jackman’s close friend and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds later praised Jackman on his Instagram Stories, writing, “THIS FELLA PUTS ON A SHOW. I HAD NO IDEA HE COULD SING AND DANCE. I KNEW HE COULD STAB AND GRUNT.”

Reynolds described the performance as "an immersive retrospective and jamboree of feeling, giggles, and joy," and noted that Jackman's tribute to his longtime friend Gus Worland and the Gotcha4Life charity left "not one dry eye in the house."

Tickets for From New York, With Love are available now, with 23 additional performances scheduled.

The show is set to run through Oct. 4, 2025.

