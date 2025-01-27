In brief: Sofia Carson, Noah Centineo named Screen Actors Guild Awards ambassadors and more

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 7:45 am

Bradley Whitford is reuniting with Allison Janney at the White House. The former The West Wing costars will come together for another political drama series as Whitford joins the cast of The Diplomat for season 3. Whitford will play the First Gentleman to Janney's president on the series, Deadline reports, though Netflix refused to comment on the casting news. Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell star in the show, which is currently in production on the new season ...

It looks like Kaitlyn Dever will join the cast of the upcoming Godzilla x Kong sequel. Deadline reports that she's in talks to be the human co-star among the titans in the upcoming chapter in Legendary's Monsterverse franchise. Grant Sputore will direct the film, which was written by Dave Callaham, and is described to be a continuation of the franchise that centers Godzilla, Kong and the other titans ...

Sofia Carson and Noah Centineo are the ambassadors for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the guild has announced. They were selected to be ambassadors for exemplifying "the utmost values of the profession" and for being "positive role models for the next generation of performers," according to the guild. The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, only on Netflix ...

