Today is Monday January 27, 2025
ktbb logo


In brief: Sofia Carson, Noah Centineo named Screen Actors Guild Awards ambassadors and more

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 7:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Bradley Whitford is reuniting with Allison Janney at the White House. The former The West Wing costars will come together for another political drama series as Whitford joins the cast of The Diplomat for season 3. Whitford will play the First Gentleman to Janney's president on the series, Deadline reports, though Netflix refused to comment on the casting news. Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell star in the show, which is currently in production on the new season ...

It looks like Kaitlyn Dever will join the cast of the upcoming Godzilla x Kong sequel. Deadline reports that she's in talks to be the human co-star among the titans in the upcoming chapter in Legendary's Monsterverse franchise. Grant Sputore will direct the film, which was written by Dave Callaham, and is described to be a continuation of the franchise that centers Godzilla, Kong and the other titans ...

Sofia Carson and Noah Centineo are the ambassadors for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the guild has announced. They were selected to be ambassadors for exemplifying "the utmost values of the profession" and for being "positive role models for the next generation of performers," according to the guild. The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, only on Netflix ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC