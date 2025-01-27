New York City Mayor Adams to have ‘routine’ medical tests, limit schedule

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 6:21 am

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Mayor Eric Adams of New York City will limit his public schedule this week, as he undergoes "routine" medical tests during a series of doctors' appointments, an aide said.

"Over the last few days, Mayor Adams hasn't been feeling his best," Fabien Levy, the mayor's spokesperson, said on social media late Sunday.

Levy asked for privacy for the mayor's personal matters. Adams' office "will continue to communicate in the unlikely event he is unable to fully discharge his duties on any particular day," Levy said.

"New Yorkers can rest assured that their local government will continue to deliver for them every day as our committed workforce at City Hall, and more than 300,000 employees at dozens of city agencies, continue to show up on the most important issues," Levy said.

Adams, 64, is expected to stand trial on federal corruption charges in April.

He was indicted in September and charged with five criminal counts, including wire fraud, bribery and solicitation of contribution from a foreign national. He pleaded not guilty.

Adams meet with President-elect Donald Trump prior to his inauguration earlier this month, according to his office.

"President Trump and I had a productive conversation about New York’s needs and what’s best for our city, and how the federal government can play a more helpful role in improving the lives of New Yorkers," Adams said in a statement.

Adams said he and Trump "did not discuss my legal case."

ABC News' Claire Brinberg contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

