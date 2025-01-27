Car plows into Eagles fans in Philadelphia after NFC championship game

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 6:21 am

ABC6

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship game and their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday night, a car plowed into a crowd of revelers in Philadelphia.

Three people were left injured by the crash in the Spring Garden neighborhood, though none of the injuries was life-threatening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

They were part of a large crowd that took to the streets after the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game, sending them on to the Super Bowl.

The accident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. near Center City, one of Philadelphia's most storied neighborhoods and home to such historic attractions as the Liberty Bell.

Police said in a post on X that the incident did not appear to be intentional.

A person inside the vehicle was taken into custody for questioning, according to the PPD.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back