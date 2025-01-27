‘Flight Risk’ soars to the top of the box officePosted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 5:34 am
A new film took off and landed at the top of the box office this weekend.
Flight Risk, the action thriller directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg as a hitman sent to kill an accountant before he can testify against a mob boss, was #1 at the box office, with a total gross of $12 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
The film easily beat the second place finisher, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, which took in $8.7 million in its sixth week in theaters. Last week's #1, the Keke Palmer comedy One of Them Days, slipped to #3, taking in $8 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remained in fourth place, followed by Moana 2 in fifth place.
The new supernatural thriller Presence, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan, debuted at #6 with $3.4 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Flight Risk - $12 million
2. Mufasa: The Lion King - $.8.7 million
3. One of Them Days - $8 million
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - $5.5 million
5. Moana 2 - $4.3 million
6. Presence - $3.42 million
7. Wolf Man - $3.40 million
8. A Complete Unknown - $3.1 million
9. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - $3 million
10. The Brutalist - $2.8 million
