Today is Monday January 27, 2025
ktbb logo


‘Flight Risk’ soars to the top of the box office

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 5:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Courtesy of Lionsgate

A new film took off and landed at the top of the box office this weekend.

Flight Risk, the action thriller directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg as a hitman sent to kill an accountant before he can testify against a mob boss, was #1 at the box office, with a total gross of $12 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film easily beat the second place finisher, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, which took in $8.7 million in its sixth week in theaters.  Last week's #1, the Keke Palmer comedy One of Them Days, slipped to #3, taking in $8 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remained in fourth place, followed by Moana 2 in fifth place.

The new supernatural thriller Presence, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan, debuted at #6 with $3.4 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Flight Risk - $12 million
2. Mufasa: The Lion King - $.8.7 million
3. One of Them Days - $8 million
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 -  $5.5 million 
5. Moana 2 - $4.3 million
6. Presence - $3.42 million
7. Wolf Man - $3.40 million
8. A Complete Unknown - $3.1 million
9. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - $3 million
10. The Brutalist - $2.8 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC