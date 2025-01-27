‘Flight Risk’ soars to the top of the box office

A new film took off and landed at the top of the box office this weekend.

Flight Risk, the action thriller directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg as a hitman sent to kill an accountant before he can testify against a mob boss, was #1 at the box office, with a total gross of $12 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film easily beat the second place finisher, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, which took in $8.7 million in its sixth week in theaters. Last week's #1, the Keke Palmer comedy One of Them Days, slipped to #3, taking in $8 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remained in fourth place, followed by Moana 2 in fifth place.

The new supernatural thriller Presence, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan, debuted at #6 with $3.4 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Flight Risk - $12 million

2. Mufasa: The Lion King - $.8.7 million

3. One of Them Days - $8 million

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - $5.5 million

5. Moana 2 - $4.3 million

6. Presence - $3.42 million

7. Wolf Man - $3.40 million

8. A Complete Unknown - $3.1 million

9. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - $3 million

10. The Brutalist - $2.8 million

