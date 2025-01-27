3 injured in trailer fire near Mabank

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 3:35 am

MABANK – Firefighters from Payne Springs Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene of a home burning in the Hidden Hills Harbor near Mabank on Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the single-wide trailer was totally engulfed when the first Payne Springs Fire Rescue crew arrived at the scene. When a second crew arrived a short time later, officials said the fire was able to be extinguished. The home’s heavy metal roof required Henderson County Precinct 2 to respond to the scene with a backhoe. Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Long Cove Fire Department, Log Cabin Fire Department, Malakoff Fire Department, the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office, UT Health EMS and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue said one adult and two children were treated for minor injuries by EMS. They were all reportedly released before the firefighters cleared the scene.

