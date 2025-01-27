UT Tyler Women’s Basketball wins ninth-straight game

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 3:31 am

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The UT Tyler Women’s Basketball squad rolled to a 76-57 win over West Texas A&M Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center in Tyler.

The Patriots shot 49 percent from the floor in their victory over the Lady Buffs and extended their win streak to nine games.

UT Tyler (17-2 overall, 12-1 conference) will look to win its’ 10th-straight game Thursday, January 30 when the Patriots host Cameron at 5 p.m.

