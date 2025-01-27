Today is Monday January 27, 2025
ktbb logo


UT Tyler Women’s Basketball wins ninth-straight game

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2025 at 3:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The UT Tyler Women’s Basketball squad rolled to a 76-57 win over West Texas A&M Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center in Tyler.

The Patriots shot 49 percent from the floor in their victory over the Lady Buffs and extended their win streak to nine games.

UT Tyler (17-2 overall, 12-1 conference) will look to win its’ 10th-straight game Thursday, January 30 when the Patriots host Cameron at 5 p.m.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC