Texas leaders want to rein in home insurance costs but are missing key data.

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2025 at 5:30 pm

AUSTIN – The Houston Chronicle reports that as lawmakers look for ways to rein in rising home insurance costs this session, they are without a key data point that most other states have: where homeowners are being dropped by their insurance providers. That’s because the state’s Department of Insurance doesn’t collect the information, which advocates say is critical to getting a handle on what parts of Texas have the most immediate need for relief. State insurance regulators began soliciting the information last year as part of a survey by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a trade group representing state insurance regulators. The research was in response to a push by the Biden administration to better understand the financial impact of climate change.

Seven states declined to participate. Texas did participate, but declined to request new information from insurers, including zip code level data about where providers don’t renew existing customers, known in the industry as nonrenewals. “If you can’t even collect the data to assess the problem, you’re certainly not going to be in a position to come up with any answers,” said Birny Birnbaum, the executive director of the Center for Economic Justice and the former associate commissioner at the Texas Department of Insurance. He called the lack of data on nonrenewals “astounding … when you think about all the data that’s available for mortgage lending.” A spokesperson for TDI declined to say why the agency doesn’t collect nonrenewal data, except that it’s not in its official plan that outlines what data providers must submit to the state.

Go Back