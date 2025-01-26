Three arrested after Van Zandt County feed store burglary

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2025 at 5:24 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Officials said three men were arrested in Kaufman in connection to an early Sunday morning feed store burglary in Van Zandt County, according to our news partners at KETK. The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene of a burglary at a feed store on State Highway 243 at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. While at the scene, deputies were reportedly notified that a vehicle matching a description they were given was stopped in the city of Kaufman by the Kaufman Police Department and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

A Van Zandt County deputy went to Kaufman and identified three people stopped in the vehicle with people seen in video footage from the crime scene in Van Zandt County, according to a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office press release.

“Our deputies along with our partner agencies are committed to the citizens and businesses of Van Zandt County. We appreciate our deputies and all the assisting agency’s efforts, making these arrests possible.”

Van Zandt County Sheriff Kevin Bridger

Charles T. Brown, 35 of Fort Worth, Corwin L. Brown, 35 of Fort Worth, and Keithsolis L. Brown, 38 of Fort Worth, were all arrested and charged with burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity.

From left to right Charles T. Brown, Corwin L. Brown and Keithsolis L. Brown. Mugshots courtesy of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

The three men are being held at the Van Zandt County on total bonds of $80,000.

