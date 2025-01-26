East Texas nonprofits raise awareness of human trafficking

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2025 at 7:55 am

TYLER — Our news partners at KETK report East Texas nonprofits are raising awareness during National Human Trafficking Prevention month this January. Local nonprofits including Unbound Now, Selah Life Choices and 4Kids4Families all share the same mission to help human trafficking victims in a time of need. According to Unbound Now, human trafficking occurs when a person is forced, tricked or manipulated into providing labor or sexual service for someone else’s financial gain. Unbound Now Advocacy Coordinator Maria Villarreal said 50 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking with Texas being second for most cases reported.

The nonprofits explain that human trafficking is effecting local communities including women, men and children.

“It impacts our youth, and in Texas there is around 79,000 children that are impacted by human trafficking,” 4Kids4Families Community Relations Director Belen Casillas said.

The nonprofits said East Texans can help fight the crisis by knowing the signs to look for in someone who may be a victim of trafficking, including a child trying to run away because someone has promised them a better life, history of abuse, homelessness, or being forced to get a tattoo.

Not all the red flags indicate someone is a victim, but being aware of what is happening and speaking up if anything unusual is happening could save a life.

If any individual believes someone is being trafficked, call the U.S. National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.

