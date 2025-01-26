Union Grove High School vandalized

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2025 at 7:43 am

GLADEWATER – Our news partners at KETK says the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said they have one person in custody after Union Grove High School received “extensive damage” last night. According to the sheriff’s office, surveillance camera footage from the school shows someone dressed in black damaging the building and a trophy case at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Union Grove ISD said several exterior doors, trophy cases, televisions, a set of restrooms and water fountains were also damaged.

The sheriff’s office initially took to Facebook on Saturday morning in an attempt to identify the person from the photos above. Later, they said the person had been identified and has been taken into custody.

Officials have not publicly identified the person in custody or any charges filed against them.

Union Grove ISD thanked RLM Construction, Hendrix Construction, TDR Mechanical, JOTS, Cassidy Jones Lumber and Sanchez Cleaning for helping them clean the school and repair damages.

The district is also assessing damages to their trophies and memorabilia. They said they’ll work to repair or replace any trophies and cases that have been damaged.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming. I sincerely appreciate the phone calls, texts, and emails today as we have worked through this unfortunate situation. As always, the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. While we work to restore the campus, we will evaluate safety measures to deter similar incidents in the future. We will not allow this isolated act of vandalism to overshadow the great accomplishments of our students and staff this school year. We will welcome our students and staff back Monday morning.”

Kelly Moore, Union Grove ISD superintendent

