Posted/updated on: January 26, 2025 at 6:25 am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tramon Mark’s layup with 3 seconds remaining sent Texas to a 70-69 victory over No, 13 Texas A&M on Saturday as the Longhorns rallied from a 22-point second-half deficit.

Freshman Tre Johnson scored 30 points for Texas (14-6, 3-4 SEC), with 24 in the second half to lead the rally. His long 3-pointer from the wing pulled Texas within 69-68 with 46 seconds left.

Texas’ Julian Larry then blocked a layup by Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV and the Longhorns recovered the ball with 22 seconds left. Johnson held the ball for several seconds before Texas got the ball to Mark for the winner.

Texas earned its second straight home win over a ranked opponent and its third win in four games after an 0-3 start in the Longhorns’ first season in the SEC.

Taylor scored 15 to lead the Aggies (15-5, 4-3), who led 51-29 early in the second half.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The worst 3-point shooting team in the SEC made eight in the first half to open a big lead. The Aggies blew a dominant 43-27 advantage in rebounding.

Texas: The Longhorns won without top rebounder and second-leading scorer Arthur Kaluma, who was a pregame scratch with a left knee problem.

Key moment

Texas A&M led 64-52 with 6:21 left before they were given a technical foul for having six players on the court. Johnson made two free throws, then a 3-pointer.

Key stat

Texas never led until Mark’s game winner.

Up next

Texas A&M hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday. Texas plays at Ole Miss on Wednesday when they will face former Longhorns coach Chris Beard, who was fired in the middle of the 2022-2023 season after an arrest on a domestic violence charge that was later dismissed.

