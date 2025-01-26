Today is Sunday January 26, 2025
ktbb logo


Alabama top scorer Sears held scoreless, sits entire 2nd half; Oats points to defense

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2025 at 6:22 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama guard Mark Sears came into Saturday night’s game against LSU leading the team and the Southeastern Conference in scoring but was held scoreless and spent the entire second half of the Crimson Tide’s 80-73 win on the bench.

“We played the guys that we thought gave us the best chance to win in the second half,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said.

Sears, a preseason All-American averaging 19 points per game, went 0 for 5 from the field with three rebounds, three assists and two turnovers.

Oats pointed to defensive consistency, especially into the second half, as a reason for lineup changes.

“I didn’t think our second-half defense has been very good lately, so we made the point to the guys, we’re done starting the same group that starts the game,” Oats said. “Our defense was significantly better in the second half than in the first half, and we haven’t done that much this year.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC