CTC students explore renewable energy

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2025 at 3:09 pm

Tyler – Tyler Independent School District announces that students in the Advanced Animal Science/Livestock Production class at the Career & Technology Center will construct their own anaerobic digesters in an engaging hands-on activity designed to demonstrate how organic waste can be converted into renewable energy.

During the activity, students will combine manure, food waste, and water in water bottles, sealing them with balloons to create an airtight environment. After leaving the bottles in a warm place overnight, the balloons will inflate with biogas, demonstrating the process of anaerobic digestion. Students will then analyze their results and discuss ways to improve the system for real-world applications.

By engaging in this project, students gain insights into career pathways in fields such as veterinary medicine, ranching, zoology, and other animal science professions.

