Tyler Parks and Rec invites community to discuss Stewart Park development

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2025 at 2:54 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Parks and Rec is hosting a public meeting on Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. regarding the development of Stewart Park, located at 2713 N. Frankston Hwy. This meeting’s purpose is to display the proposed amenities and address any concerns or questions that residents may have.

Stewart Park will be receiving new playground equipment, a walking trail, pavilions, and a restroom, as well as recycled and sustainable features. In addition, special care will be given to the structure of the original residence.

The Stewart Park property was originally donated to the City of Tyler in October 2012 by Gladys and T.B. Stewart, local philanthropists and long-time residents of the St. Louis community.

In case of inclement weather, please note the meeting will be moved to the Mayfair Building at 415 Fair Park Dr.

For more information about this and other Tyler Parks and Rec Improvement Projects, visit TylerParksandRec.com or call (903) 531-1370.

