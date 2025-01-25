Trump fires 17 independent watchdogs at multiple agencies in late-night move

(WASHINGTON) -- In a late-night Friday move, President Donald Trump fired at least 17 independent watchdogs -- known as inspectors general -- at multiple federal agencies, sources familiar with the move told ABC News.

The conversations about ousting these government watchdogs began during Trump's transition back to the White House.

While inspectors general can be fired by the president — it can only happen after communicating with Congress 30 days in advance and in 2022 Congress strengthened the law requiring administrations to give a detailed reasoning for the firing of an IG.

There isn't yet have a complete list of all the IG's impacted, but at least one high-profile watchdog — Justice Department IG Michael Horowitz — did not receive notice that he was fired as of yesterday evening.

Horowitz is an Obama appointee and has issued reports that have been critical of both the Trump and Biden administrations.

The current law also mandates that any acting IG's must come from within the IG community, though it's unclear whether the Trump White House believes they need to follow that aspect of the law.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told ABC News earlier this week that the president must tell Congress before removal.

"First of all to remind that our Inspector General can't be removed from office until the president, and that's any president, not just Trump. So this is a message to all these presidents you've got to tell Congress a month ahead of time the reasons for removing them," Grassley said.

He added, "And the other thing is that inspector generals are expected to be independent of political pressure, independent of the head of the agency, and to make sure that the law is enforced and money spent appropriately, and there shouldn't be any political pressure against any of his work."

Grassley said Saturday that Congress was not given the required 30-day notice.

"There may be good reason the IGs were fired. We need to know that if so. I’d like further explanation from President Trump," Grassley said in a statement given to ABC News. "Regardless, the 30 day detailed notice of removal that the law demands was not provided to Congress."

In floor remarks Saturday morning, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer ripped into the Trump administration for the move, saying that the dismissals are a possible violation of federal law.

"These firings are Donald Trump's way of telling us he is terrified of accountability and is hostile to facts and to transparency," Schumer said.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst launched a bipartisan IG caucus just ten days ago.

