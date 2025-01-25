Dolphins hiring former Cowboys receivers coach Robert Prince for same position, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are bringing in an experienced coach to direct their wide receivers.

Miami is hiring former Cowboys receivers coach Robert Prince, a person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an announcement.

Prince has made numerous stops during his 19-year coaching career, most recently coaching star wideout CeeDee Lamb with Dallas since 2022. Before that, Prince coached at Detroit from 2014-2020 and had a one-year stint with Houston in 2021.

Prince worked alongside current Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell in Detroit.

He will replace Wes Welker, who was fired along with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman earlier this month. Welker coached the Dolphins receivers for three seasons.

