Man who seriously injured officers sentenced to 18 years

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2025 at 8:01 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that an East Texas man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday for aggravated assault against a public servant. During Jacob Brian Williams’ hearing, the court heard testimony that on Sept. 30, 2022 Gun Barrel City Officers were dispatched to America’s Best Value Inn and Suites after a man was reported entering rooms at the hotel. Once officers arrived, they found Williams hidden behind a dumpster who appeared to be under the influence. When approached, Williams answered yes when asked if he had weapons in his possession. Officials said when officers attempted to pat Williams down, he became aggravated and eventually got into an altercation with the officers. Williams reportedly began to kick and hit an officer before ripping the body cam off one officer and causing serious injury to him after hitting him over the head multiple times.

Officer Juan Luna testified that it took several officers as well as the help from civilians and firefighters to overpower Williams. Officials said he caused injury to several officers during the incident.

During his sentencing, the court also heard testimony of Williams’s previous criminal history, including a 2022 and 2005 charge for resisting arrest.

