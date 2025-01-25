East Texas teacher resigns after ‘racially insensitive’ statements resurface

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2025 at 7:49 am

GLADEWATER — An East Texas teacher has resigned after statements she made at 17-years-old resurfaced, according to our news partners at KETK. Gladewater ISD announced on Thursday that Hollie Tefteller, an AG teacher, is no longer employed with the school district as the statements made when she was a student in 2015 “were perceived as racially insensitive, understandably caused concern among members of our community.” Tefteller granted permission for the district to share this context to promote transparency. The school said she deeply regrets her past actions, taking full responsibility and acknowledged the impact these statements had.

In light of this incident, Gladewater ISD is now providing additional training for staff, creating opportunities for community dialogue and listening closely to those impacted.

“This situation reminds us of the importance of continued education and dialogue on issues of equity and inclusion, as well as the power of accountability and growth,” the school district said. “We recognize this may bring up a range of emotions for many in our community. We encourage everyone to approach this with compassion and empathy as we reflect and learn together.”

Anyone with questions or wishes to discuss the situation any further, are asked to contact the Chief Operations Officer at 903-845-9961.

Go Back