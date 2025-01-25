Smith County firefighters respond to 15 grassfires in two days

SMITH COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report that though Smith County is not under a burn ban, Smith County Emergency Services District 2 is now advising residents against any outdoor burning following an increase of grass fires. According to Nikki Simmons with Smith County ESD2, firefighters responded to six grass or wildland fires on Thursday and nine on Friday not including any structure fires. Due to wind conditions, officials now advise against any outdoor burning.

“We are asking for the public to use caution with any outdoor burning, improper disposal of cigarettes or like products and grilling,” Smith County ESD2 officials said.

The National Weather Service says the two most important weather, or weather related, elements affecting wildland fire behavior are wind and fuel moisture. Of those two, wind is the least predictable. Once a fire has started, wind aids combustion by increasing the oxygen supply and helps spread burning embers.

As cold weather continues, Smith County ESD2 reminds people not to leave candles, fireplaces or space heaters unattended.

