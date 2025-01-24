Cowboys say offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is next Dallas coach

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2025 at 9:00 pm

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys say offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has agreed on a deal to become the storied franchise’s next coach.

The somewhat surprising choice announced Friday night is a familiar one for star quarterback Dak Prescott, who worked closely with Schottenheimer the past two seasons when former coach Mike McCarthy was the play-caller.

Prescott publicly supported to return of McCarthy, whose initial five-year contract with Dallas expired, but McCarthy and the Cowboys mutually parted ways last week.

Schottenheimer is the ninth coach hired by owner Jerry Jones since he bought the team in 1989 and fired the only coach the Cowboys had for their first 29 seasons, Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry.

