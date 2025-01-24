Cherokee County man arrested for assault

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2025 at 4:50 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an Assault in progress on County Road 3308. Two (2) victims were identified, one being sexually assaulted and both being robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was identified as Michael Deshon Thompson, who fled into the woods upon the Deputy’s arrival. THOMPSON was located and taken into custody by Deputies on the scene.

The Cherokee County CID and SIU Divisions continued the investigation, executing numerous search warrants. The firearm and several other pieces of evidence were recovered from the Search Warrants.

Thompson was charged with the following offenses:

? Aggravated Sexual Assault- 1st Degree Felony

? Aggravated Robbery- 1st Degree Felony

? Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon- 3rd Degree Felony

Thompson is currently being housed in the Cherokee County Jail. Thompson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Brenda Dominy who set his bonds at $150,000 for Aggravated Sexual Assault, $150,000 for Aggravated Robbery, and $20,000 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Go Back