Man arrested for sexual assault of a child

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2025 at 4:47 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – On Sunday, January 19, 2025, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving a Sexual Assault of a child. The suspect in the incident was identified as Irving Charles Williams Jr. On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, a warrant was issued by 2nd District Judge Chris Day. Williams was taken into custody by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office CID and SIU divisions for the offense of Sexual Abuse of a Child-Continuous Victim under 14. During Williams Jr arrest, he was found to have two (2) firearms in his possession and an additional charge of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. WILLIAMS is currently being housed in the Cherokee County Jail. Williams was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Brenda Dominy setting his bonds at $1,000,000 for sexual assault to a child under 14, and $20,000 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

