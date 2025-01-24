Smith County fire officials investigate deadly house fire

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2025 at 4:24 pm

TYLER – The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said an 87-year-old man is dead after his home caught on fire on Thursday night. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County fire crews were sent to the unidentified man’s home on FM 2908 and Old Kilgore Highway, east of Tyler around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday. The press release from the county said when firefighters arrived, flames already had gone through the roof of the man’s home. Fire crews extracted the 87-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the fire was put out, the house is considered a total loss. The Fire Marshall’s office said while they don’t expect any foul play, they will still investigate for the cause of the fire. The name of the decreased is being withheld until an autopsy can be performed.

