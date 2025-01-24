East Texas woman arrested following opioid bust

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2025 at 4:24 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that an East Texas woman has been arrested after a Thursday traffic stop revealed she reportedly had meth and hydrocodone in her truck.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, officers including a K-9 unit, conducted a traffic stop at around 5:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Clear Creek Road in Mabank on a black Dodge Ram truck driven by Natasha Ann Longbine. During the traffic stop, an open air sniff of the vehicle was conducted by K-9, Valco, who gave a positive alert for narcotics, initiating a search of the vehicle. “During the search, deputies and investigators were informed by Natasha that she was concealing hydrocodone on her person,” the police department said. “As the search continued Deputy Rodriguez located suspected marijuana inside of the vehicle.”

An officer witnessed Longbine lean on the front passenger side of the vehicle, and reach into the patrol vehicle’s wheel wells. Officers then found a small black zipper bag with a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and baggies used for packaging and distribution of narcotics.

Longbine was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence.

