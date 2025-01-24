Prisoner at large after escaping from Texas hospital

(BELLVILLE, Texas) -- Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody while undergoing testing at a hospital in Bellville, Texas, on Thursday.



The inmate, Salvador Saucedo, has red hair and tattoos and isn't handcuffed. He was wearing an orange shirt and blue pants when he escaped, according to the Bellville Police Department.



He is missing his front teeth and has face tattoos, according to the Austin County Sheriff's Office.



Saucedo was in custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer, according to the Waller County Sheriff's Office.



Saucedo escaped from custody at Bellville Hospital shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, police said.



He has not been seen since, according to law enforcement.



Authorities from the Bellville Police Department, Austin County Sheriff's Office and Waller County Sheriff's Office have multiple units searching for him, including K-9s, drones and a helicopter.



It is unknown if Saucedo is still in the Bellville area or not. Bellville is about an hour west of Houston.



Anyone who sees the suspect is being asked to call 911 or call the Waller County Sheriff's Office at 979-826-8282 or the Austin County Sheriff's Office at 979-865-3111.

