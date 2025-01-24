Man dies after crashing into 18-wheeler in Sulphur Springs

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2025 at 11:40 am

SULPHUR SPRINGS- Our news partner, KETK, reports that a 25-year-old has died after he crashed into an 18-wheeler on Thursday, the Sulphur Springs Police Department said.

Police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Industrial Drive West at around 8:53 p.m. in reference to a major crash. A preliminary investigation indicates that an 18-wheeler was driving westbound on Industrial Drive West while a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving behind the 18-wheeler. The police department said the driver of the Tahoe failed to control their speed and struck the rear of the trailer.

Officials said the Tahoe driver, identified as Alfonso Alvarez Jr., 25 of Sulphur Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace. Two occupants of the 18-wheeler were reportedly not injured. “Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” the police department said.

