Posted/updated on: January 24, 2025 at 10:34 am

Pamela Anderson is reacting to her name not being among the best actress nominees at the 2025 Oscars -- considered a major snub by some.

Anderson, who was widely predicted to earn a nod for her critically acclaimed comeback role in The Last Showgirl, said a nomination is "not something I ever expected" in an interview with Elle published Jan. 23, the day nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced.

"Doing the work is the win," she said. "That's what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it's nice to be recognized, and it's all a bonus."

Of the potential of earning an Oscar nomination, Anderson added that she "couldn't imagine [it] anyway."

Anderson was up for a Golden Globe for her role in The Last Showgirl earlier in January and has a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination pending — the latter of which she said she's "happy" for since it's voted on by her peers.

While Anderson's name was left out of the best actress race, those who did earn a nomination were Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here.

The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola and also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka, was shut out of the Oscars this year with zero nominations.

