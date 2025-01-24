Today is Friday January 24, 2025
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2025 at 9:03 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Prime Video
Blink Twice: Channing Tatum is a sinister tech billionaire in the movie, which makes its streaming debut.

Harlem: The third and final season finds the core four choosing themselves over everything.

Paramount+
Gladiator II: Are you not entertained? How about you watch the Gladiator sequel.

Star Trek: Section 31: Michelle Yeoh makes her return to Star Trek in the brand-new movie.

Apple TV+
Prime Target: A mathematician is on the verge of a major breakthrough in the thrilling new series.

Netflix
The Night Agent: The fate of the nation relies on one man in season 2 of the series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

