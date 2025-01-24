Man sentenced for murder of missing person

January 24, 2025

HENDERSON COUNTY — An East Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday for the murder of a missing person, whose body was found in 2022 in a hand-dug grave. According to our news partner KETK, Dalan Clowdus will begin his plea deal prison sentence this week for the murder of missing person, Jimmy Dean Oldfield.

On May 26, 2022, authorities were notified of a missing person’s body and truck that were found at a home off Highway 85 just outside of Seven Points. After officials arrived, they located a truck that was “cut into several pieces” and uncovered a hand-dug grave containing the missing person’s body. Officials identified the body to be Oldfield, who went missing earlier in May, however the sheriff’s office wasn’t notified until May 15.

Dalan was the third man to be arrested for this incident after he turned himself into the sheriff’s office. Along with Dalan, investigators also arrested Steven Clowdus and William Hux.

Steven was found guilty of murder, tampering or fabricating physical evidence and intent to impair a human corpse in November 2024. Steven received a 50 year sentence for his charges. Hux’s court date is set for March 27, for charges of engaging in organized criminal activity with intent to murder and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

