Dinwiddie, Washington lead Mavericks past Thunder 121-115

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2025 at 5:00 am
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-115 on Thursday night.

P.J. Washington had 22 points and 19 rebounds and Kyrie Irving added 24 points for the Mavericks, who have been without Luka Doncic for nearly a month because of a left calf strain. Dallas has won three of the four meetings this season against a Thunder team that leads the Western Conference and only has eight losses all season.

Jalen Williams led Oklahoma City with 33 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named an All-Star starter earlier in the evening, scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points in a win over Utah on Wednesday, but made just 5 of his first 15 shots against Dallas before getting on track.

Gilgeous-Alexander did not play last time the teams met, when the Mavericks won 106-98 in Dallas on Jan. 17.

The Thunder led 62-60 at halftime, but Dallas took over in the third quarter and led by 13 at one point. Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a shot from the lane at the buzzer to cut Dallas’ lead to 91-83 heading into the fourth.
Takeaways

Mavericks: Dallas made it work despite several injuries. Center Dereck Lively was out with a stress fracture in his right ankle and guard Klay Thompson missed the game with a sprained left ankle.

Thunder: Oklahoma City, still missing injured center Isaiah Hartenstein, got beat on the boards 52-42. Hartenstein leads the team with 12.2 rebounds per game.
Key moment

Quentin Grimes made a 3-pointer with about 2 minutes remaining to give Dallas a 115-106 lead.
Key stat

Oklahoma City forced 20 turnovers, but only scored 15 points off them.
Up next

The Mavericks host Boston on Saturday. The Thunder visit Portland on Sunday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba



