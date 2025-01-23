East Texas man gets 99 years in prison for drug offenses

TYLER – An East Texas man on Tuesday, was sentenced to 99 years in prison after several run-ins with the law regarding drug charges. According to our news partner KETK, Benjamin Clark was pulled over in a traffic stop by Upshur County Narcotics Officers, for not using a turn signal. Officers were informed Clark was on parole for dealing drugs in Diana. A K9 unit led police to hidden compartments in Clark’s vehicle. These compartments contained methamphetamine and mushrooms. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later released from jail on bond.

Because of Clark’s other convictions, the state filed a notice of enhancement forcing him to be given a life sentence or a sentence of 25 to 99 years. On Tuesday, a jury found him guilty of possession of a controlled substance as habitual offender the jury decided to sentence him to 99 years in prison.

In a release from the Upshur County DA, “The jury gave this sentence due to Clark receiving several opportunities of probation, county jail, prison and parole to fix his life decisions- nothing stopped him from continuing to break the law. The jury rejected the defense’s argument for the minimum sentence of 25 years.”

