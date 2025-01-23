Today is Thursday January 23, 2025
ktbb logo


East Texas man gets 99 years in prison for drug offenses

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 4:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

East Texas man gets 99 years in prison for drug offensesTYLER – An East Texas man on Tuesday, was sentenced to 99 years in prison after several run-ins with the law regarding drug charges. According to our news partner KETK, Benjamin Clark was pulled over in a traffic stop by Upshur County Narcotics Officers, for not using a turn signal. Officers were informed Clark was on parole for dealing drugs in Diana. A K9 unit led police to hidden compartments in Clark’s vehicle. These compartments contained methamphetamine and mushrooms. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later released from jail on bond.

Because of Clark’s other convictions, the state filed a notice of enhancement forcing him to be given a life sentence or a sentence of 25 to 99 years. On Tuesday, a jury found him guilty of possession of a controlled substance as habitual offender the jury decided to sentence him to 99 years in prison.

In a release from the Upshur County DA, “The jury gave this sentence due to Clark receiving several opportunities of probation, county jail, prison and parole to fix his life decisions- nothing stopped him from continuing to break the law. The jury rejected the defense’s argument for the minimum sentence of 25 years.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC