Dogs ready for adoption after rescue from fighting ring

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 3:25 pm

SMITH COUNTY– The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter shared some recent progress photos of several dogs that were saved from a dog fighting ring last year and are ready for adoption.

These dogs are part of a group of nearly 60 dogs that were rescued by the shelter after a dog fighting ring was broken up on Sept. 9, 2024. Kerry Jones and Michael Jones were both arrested for cruelty to non-livestock animals in connection to the ring. The dogs were in such bad condition that many of them were wounded, and 11 of them had to be euthanized. On Thursday, the shelter shared before and after photos of dogs from the ring that are still waiting to be adopted.

The shelter said each of the dogs were evaluated and found to be friendly. They’ve all been vaccinated and sterilized. Several of them have even become part of Tyler Animal Emergency Hospital’s “Hero Dog” program where they can donate their blood to other dogs in need. Anyone interested in adopting any of the dogs can contact the shelter by phone at 903-266-4303 or in person at 322 E Ferguson St. in Tyler. Adoption can also be done by visiting the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter online.Our news partner, KETK, has posted the before and after photos. You can view the list of adoptable dogs by clicking here.

