Senate to hold test vote on Pete Hegseth as a key Republican announces opposition

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 1:32 pm

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon, faces a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Thursday on advancing his nomination.



The vote will occur after lawmakers consider the nomination of John Ratcliffe for CIA director. Ratcliffe is poised to be Trump's second confirmed Cabinet official.



Hegseth's test vote could come down to the wire, as he can only afford to lose three Senate Republicans assuming all Democrats oppose him.



If he loses three Republicans, Vice President JD Vance, in his role as president of the Senate, could be called on to cast a tie-breaking vote.



Moments before the showdown, a key Senate Republican had announced her opposition to Hegseth.



"After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense," Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a post on X. "I did not make this decision lightly; I take my constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent with the utmost seriousness."



Murkowski said she was not confident Hegseth was sufficiently prepared to lead the Pentagon, which is the largest government agency, and took issue with his past statements concerning women in the military.



The Alaska Republican also referenced allegations of sexual misconduct and excessive drinking. Hegseth has largely denied the accusations against him, and told lawmakers he's a "changed man."



"The past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces," she said. "These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of servicemembers."



All eyes will be on GOP Sens. Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell, who have also expressed varying levels of skepticism about Hegseth's nomination.



In a floor speech on Thursday, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker gave an endorsement of Hegseth, calling him the "right man for the job."



The committee earlier this week narrowly advanced Hegseth's nomination in a 14-13 vote along party lines.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

