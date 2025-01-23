Kilgore College alerts students to man exposing himself on campus

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 12:56 pm

KILGORE — Our news partners at KETK report that Kilgore College students, especially women, are asked to remain vigilant as a man who has exposed himself multiple times remain on the run, the Kilgore College Police Department said. In the past two weeks, a man has exposed himself twice on campus, officials said. He is reportedly targeting women who are walking on campus alone, usually in the evening hours.The suspect is described as a light skinned black male, 6 foot tall with medium build and looking like an average college student.

“In both cases the suspect wore dark clothing and approached the victims, on foot, as they traveled across campus,” college officials said. Though the suspect has made no attempts to hurt or even speak to any of the victims, police advise all students, especially women, to travel across campus in groups of two or more, staying well-lit areas and avoid loitering in the alley ways between buildings at night. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kilgore College Police Department at 903-983-8650. If you believe to have been a victim of an indecent exposure, please call 911 and an officer will be dispatched to the location.

