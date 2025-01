David Rancken’s App of the Day 01/23/25 – Hire and Fire your Kids!

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 11:58 am

How about a new twist on getting kids to do their chores, Look at David Rancken’s App Of The Day. It’s called Hire and Fire your Kids. You can find Hire and Fire your Kids in the Apple Store and Google Play below.





Go Back