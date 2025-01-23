DOJ orders federally funded legal service providers to stop providing support at immigration courts

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Justice, under new leadership following the inauguration of Donald Trump, has told legal service providers who receive federal funding to stop providing legal orientation and other work intended to support immigrants at immigration courts.

In a memo obtained by ABC News, the DOJ ordered all such legal providers on Wednesday to "stop work immediately" in those areas.

"This email is to send you notification to stop work immediately pursuant to the Executive Order on the following task orders," the memo said. The programs listed in the memo include the Legal Orientation Program; the Immigration Court Helpdesk; the Family Group Legal Orientation Program; and the Counsel for Children Initiative.

Legal service providers are usually present at immigration courts across the country to help individuals navigate immigration court proceedings and handle legal paperwork.

"The suspension of these longstanding programs could leave hundreds of thousands of vulnerable immigrants -- including children and families -- without access to basic legal information and representation," a spokesperson for Acacia Center for Justice told ABC News in a statement.

The directive from the DOJ comes a day after ABC News reported that four top officials within the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review -- the DOJ's office that oversees immigration courts -- were removed from their positions.

Experts and advocates told ABC News that, without a lawyer, migrants are left to navigate the different avenues of relief alone, filling out documents in a foreign language and arguing their case before a judge.

As ABC News previously reported, DOJ data from 2023 showed that only 56% of unaccompanied minors in immigration courts were represented by counsel, forcing thousands of unaccompanied young migrants to represent themselves before federal immigration judges.

One of the programs listed in the DOJ memo --The Counsel for Children Initiative -- provides legal representation to children in immigration court proceedings.

The total immigration court backlog of children and adults has surged to a record high of 3.5 million cases.

