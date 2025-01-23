At least 10 dead after record-breaking snowstorm swept across the South

(NEW YORK) -- The Gulf Coast is digging out from a once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm that struck from Texas to Florida, closing airports, crippling roadways and leaving freezing temperatures in its wake.

At least 10 deaths have been attributed to the storm and accompanying cold blast.

In Dale County, Alabama, one person was killed in a house fire after leaving their stove on to keep them warm and a second person was killed in a car accident, according to the local corner.

One person died from hypothermia in Georgia and two people died in the cold in Austin, Texas, officials said.

Southwest of San Antonio, five people died when a tractor-trailer collided with other vehicles on an icy road, the Texas Department of Safety said.

This storm brought more snow to some cities than any other storm in at least the last 130 years.

Florida saw its most snow on record, with 9.8 inches of snow recorded in Milton, northeast of Pensacola.

Pensacola also saw an all-time record for the city with 8.9 inches.

Texas experienced its first-ever blizzard warning. Beaumont, Texas, recorded 5.2 inches of snow -- an all-time record.

Mobile, Alabama, saw an all-time record high of 7.5 inches.

In Louisiana, Baton Rouge saw 7.6 inches.

New Orleans recorded 8 inches, marking the most snow in the city since 1895.

And the danger isn't over. An extreme cold warning is in effect Thursday morning from Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle, with temperatures dropping as low as 12 degrees in parts of the Gulf Coast.

For Louisiana, this is the coldest it's been in over 100 years, state climatologist Jay Grymes said.

While snow has melted in many areas, the freeze remains a serious threat. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Joe Donahue is urging "everyone to avoid unnecessary travel."

Many of the areas hit hard by the storm will thaw soon; temperatures are expected to climb to the 50s and 60s by Sunday.

