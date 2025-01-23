Oscars 2025: Full list of nominations

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The 2025 Oscar nominations were announced on Thursday.

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominees in all 23 categories for the 97th Academy Awards at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Here is the complete list:

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best costume design

A Complete Unknown – Arianne Phillips

Conclave – Lisy Christl

Gladiator II – David Crossman and Janty Yates

Nosferatu – Linda Muir

Wicked – Paul Tazewell

Best original score

The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg

Conclave – Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers

Best makeup and hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best live action short film

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best animated short film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks and James Mangold

Conclave – Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys – Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross

Sing Sing – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best original song

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight

"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

Best documentary feature film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Best documentary short film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best animated feature film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot



Best film editing

Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Dávid Jancsó

Conclave – Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling

Wicked – Myron Kerstein



Best production design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked



Best sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot



Best visual effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked



Best cinematography

The Brutalist – Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two – Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez – Paul Guilhaume

Maria – Ed Lachman

Nosferatu – Jarin Blaschke



Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice



Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here



Best director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

