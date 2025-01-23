In brief: Jon Bernthal joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ adaptation and more

January 23, 2025

Focus Features is teaming up again with Robert Eggers. The studio is producing and financing the Nosferatu director's next film, Werwulf, which he co-wrote, Deadline reports. It will release on Christmas Day 2026. Nosferatu became Focus Features' second-highest-grossing movie in the U.S. after it made $90.5 million in theaters after it was released in December 2024 ...

Jon Bernthal is the latest actor to join Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey. Deadline first reported that Bernthal will join the star-studded cast that already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron. The movie is expected to begin filming in February and is slated for a 2026 release ...

Netflix is sticking with Love is Blind. The streamer has renewed the reality dating series through season 10, it announced Wednesday. Season 8 of the series will drop on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, while two more seasons of the show are to follow. Netflix released a video celebrating five years of Love is Blind on Wednesday. The show first debuted back in February 2020. Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to host season 8, which is set in Minnesota ...

