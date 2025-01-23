Today is Thursday January 23, 2025
Four police officers wounded in San Antonio shooting

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 4:57 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four San Antonio police officers were shot Wednesday night while responding to a “suicide in progress” call and a heavy presence of police were near an apartment complex trying to detain the suspect, authorities said.

None of the officers’ injuries were believed to be life-threatening, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said. He described the suspect as a man in his 40s and said the original call to police came from a family member.

More than an hour after the shooting, McManus said SWAT was setting up in the neighborhood of Stone Oak and that efforts to bring in the suspect were ongoing.

“We are working on a plan right now to try and get the shooter out,” he said.

The four officers, who have between four and eight years of experience, were transported to a hospital, McManus said. The first officer was shot in his lower extremities and another officer was shot in the upper torso, according to McManus. He did not describe the injuries of the other officers.



