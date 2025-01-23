Child pornography found in East Texas home, man arrested

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 4:37 am

HENDERSON COUNTY — An East Texas man is behind bars after officials reportedly found child pornography in his home according to our news partner KETK.

On Wednesday, Henderson County Crimes Against Children’s Task Force and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searched the home of Dustyn Loyd, 24 of Murchison, on FM 2339. According to officials, during the search Loyd was arrested for online solicitation of a minor and three charges of possession of child pornography. Loyd was transported to the Henderson County Jail and is currently awaiting arraignment.

