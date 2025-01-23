SFA fires basketball head coach Kyle Keller

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 3:32 am

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Stephen F. Austin State University announced on Wednesday that men’s basketball head coach has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.

The decision to change in men’s basketball head coach, Kyle Keller, comes after a disappointing 1-7 start to Southland Conference play and an 8-1 overall record for the season. The team’s last conference championship came in 2022, and the last NCAA tournament appearance was in 2018.

Henderson ISD announces new superintendent

SFA says that associate Head Coach Tony Jasick will serve as interim head basketball coach for the remainder of the season, joining the program in June 2021.

“We want to thank Kyle for his positive contributions and leadership over the past nine seasons, including memorable and iconic wins at some of the most hallowed sites in college basketball that will forever be etched in SFA history,” SFA Director of Athletics Michael McBroom said. “We wish him well in his future opportunities.”

Keller encourages people to continue to support the Lumberjacks this year and for years to come. He believes that a program is more than one win or one season.

“My hope is that the foundation that has been laid during my tenure will allow this program to move forward and achieve even greater success in the future,” Keller said.

The university said they will launch a national search for a new head coach for the men’s basketball program immediately.

Go Back