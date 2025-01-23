Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty wins 2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Boise State running back, Ashton Jeanty became the 12th college football player to be named an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner.

Jeanty was honored at this annual event in Tyler, earning a trophy that is given to the best offensive college football player who has ties to the state of Texas.

He already won the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s top running back and also came in 2nd place for the Heisman.

In 2024, Jeanty ran for 3,050 yards and scored 22 touchdowns, as the Broncos won the Mountain West Conference and qualified for the College Football Playoff.

Jeanty won the Tyler Rose Away over fellow finalists, Cam Ward from Miami, Shedeur Sanders from Colorado, Kevin Jennings from SMU, and Bryson Daily from Army.

