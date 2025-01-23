Search for missing Tyler man Harley Morris continues

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 4:37 am

TYLER – A year has passed since Harley Morris’ disappearance, and despite the tireless efforts of his family and authorities, they are no closer to finding him than they were when he first went missing. According to our news partner KETK, Harley was last seen on January 21, 2024. Three days later, the Tyler Police Department issued a missing person report. The department followed up with two additional requests for residents and businesses north of Gentry Parkway to North Loop 323 to review cameras or door on the day he went missing for any signs of Harley.

They also asked the community to check their property for items Harley was known to be wearing at the time of his disappearance: a Prime 102 cap, black shoes, and a black/grey hoodie. In an effort to aid the investigation, a Facebook group was created where community members pieced together a timeline of Harley’s final known hours.

In February, Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh provided an update, saying, “Our detectives are following every lead that comes in. Just this past weekend, they investigated a tip, but unfortunately, it didn’t pan out.” He added that game wardens assisted in the search efforts.

Harley was added to the NamUs database by the police department. The database serves as a national resource hub for law enforcement and medical examiners, while also offering public access to help families search for missing loved ones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

Go Back