Today is Thursday January 23, 2025
ktbb logo


Tyler PD arrests man in connection to deadly apartment complex shooting

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 4:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tyler PD arrests man in connection to deadly apartment complex shootingUPDATE: After being on the run for two weeks, Jorian Jackson, wanted for the deadly Tyler apartment shooting was arrested on Wednesday evening. According to our news partner KETK, officers served a search warrant at around 2:45 p.m. at his grandmother’s house on Highway 31, where they located him. His grandmother and grandfather were taken to the station for harboring a fugitive. Jackson is headed to the Smith County Jail for first-degree murder and will be held on a $1 million bond.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a Plano man for his suspected involvement in a Monday apartment shooting that killed a woman.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Bellwood Lake Road at around 3:05 p.m. in reference to a homicide. When authorities arrived, they reportedly found a woman, later identified as Cheyenne Russell, 26 from Nacogdoches, with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jorian Jackson. A warrant for murder with a $1 million bond has been issued for Jackson.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC