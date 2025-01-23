Tyler PD arrests man in connection to deadly apartment complex shooting

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2025 at 4:37 am

UPDATE: After being on the run for two weeks, Jorian Jackson, wanted for the deadly Tyler apartment shooting was arrested on Wednesday evening. According to our news partner KETK, officers served a search warrant at around 2:45 p.m. at his grandmother’s house on Highway 31, where they located him. His grandmother and grandfather were taken to the station for harboring a fugitive. Jackson is headed to the Smith County Jail for first-degree murder and will be held on a $1 million bond.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a Plano man for his suspected involvement in a Monday apartment shooting that killed a woman.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Bellwood Lake Road at around 3:05 p.m. in reference to a homicide. When authorities arrived, they reportedly found a woman, later identified as Cheyenne Russell, 26 from Nacogdoches, with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jorian Jackson. A warrant for murder with a $1 million bond has been issued for Jackson.

