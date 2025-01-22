Edgewood superintendent to retirePosted/updated on: January 22, 2025 at 4:27 pm
EDGEWOOD – Edgewood Superintendent Kristin Prater announced her retirement from Edgewood ISD on Tuesday, that will go into effect on June, 30. According to our news partner KETK, Prater said in a release, “Looking back on my tenure, I am filled with gratitude for the partnerships we have formed, the challenges we have overcome and the many successes we have celebrated.”
Prater said she is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for new leadership in the district.