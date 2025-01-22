Today is Wednesday January 22, 2025
ktbb logo


Edgewood superintendent to retire

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2025 at 4:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Edgewood superintendent to retireEDGEWOOD – Edgewood Superintendent Kristin Prater announced her retirement from Edgewood ISD on Tuesday, that will go into effect on June, 30. According to our news partner KETK, Prater said in a release, “Looking back on my tenure, I am filled with gratitude for the partnerships we have formed, the challenges we have overcome and the many successes we have celebrated.”

Prater said she is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for new leadership in the district.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC