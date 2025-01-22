One dead, one injured in Longview house fire

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2025 at 4:15 pm

LONGVIEW – One person is dead and another injured following a Wednesday morning house fire in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Fire Marshall Kevin May said in release, firefighters were called to a house fire around 4:30 a.m. at Garfield Street and Berry Lane. He said of the five persons in the house, one died due to extreme heat. One other person is in the hospital with severe smoke inhalation. Marshall May said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Go Back