Today is Wednesday January 22, 2025
ktbb logo


One dead, one injured in Longview house fire

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2025 at 4:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

One dead, one injured in Longview house fireLONGVIEW – One person is dead and another injured following a Wednesday morning house fire in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Fire Marshall Kevin May said in release, firefighters were called to a house fire around 4:30 a.m. at Garfield Street and Berry Lane. He said of the five persons in the house, one died due to extreme heat. One other person is in the hospital with severe smoke inhalation. Marshall May said the cause of the fire is under investigation.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC