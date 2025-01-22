Timothée Chalamet takes his look-alikes to ‘Saturday Night Live’ in new promo

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet takes his look-alikes to Saturday Night Live in the promo for Saturday's episode.

The actor, who is pulling double duty as host and musical guest on the Jan. 25 episode of the sketch comedy show, explains in the promo that he's enlisted contestants from his viral look-alike contest to pretend to be him throughout the week.

"I've never done this before. I'm having to be the SNL host and musical guest in the same week," Chalamet says in the trailer. "It's a lot of work. And I wanna focus on the songs. So I brought in some help to cover it with all the hosting duties."

Some of the things Chalamet says he needs his look-alikes to help him with are meeting with the writers, working on his monologue and listening to SNL cast member Mikey Day talk about hosting Netflix's Is It Cake? The Chalamet look-alike dressed up like Bob Dylan is given the latter task.

The promo ends with Chalamet forgetting he was supposed to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He sends one of his look-alikes in his place, then watches his appearance on the program from backstage at SNL.

"He's good," Chalamet says to his other look-alikes while watching the Fallon appearance. "He's really good. Yeah, you guys could learn from him."

This marks Chalamet's third time hosting SNL and his first time as the musical guest.

While it's unknown if Chalamet will sing as Dylan during the broadcast, this musical guest gig comes after he was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the singer in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

