Texas budget writers prioritize school vouchers, teacher raises and border security in early drafts

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2025 at 4:14 pm

Texas lawmakers proposed spending billions of dollars over the next two years to create a school voucher-like program, cut property taxes, raise teacher pay, shore up water infrastructure and continue the state’s presence at the southern border, according to initial budget drafts House and Senate leaders filed Wednesday.

Both chambers set aside $1 billion in their initial spending plans for education savings accounts, a voucher-like policy that would let families use state funds to cover the cost of private school tuition and other education-related expenses. That amount is double what was on the table two years ago and is a sign that supporters are emboldened after recent electoral gains in the House, the chamber that has thwarted past voucher proposals.

The chambers also aligned on putting $6.5 billion toward what Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s office described as maintaining “current border security operations.”

Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott had previously suggested they would look to redirect some of the state’s border spending surge toward other uses now that President Donald Trump is set to crack down on federal immigration policy.

The spending proposals provide the first glimpse of how the Republican-controlled Legislature is looking to use the state’s projected $24 billion surplus in the next two-year budget cycle, which begins in September. Both chambers proposed spending around $5 billion to increase public school funding and at least $6 billion for property tax cuts.

While the two chambers unveiled similar spending priorities, they will have to iron out scattered differences in their nearly 1,100-page budget drafts before sending the final version to Abbott’s desk. Much of the spending also depends on lawmakers passing separate bills to unlock the money, as is the case with education savings accounts and property tax cuts.

The Senate’s $332.9 billion proposal was filed by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, while Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, introduced the House’s $335.7 billion proposal.

Newly elected House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, has not yet announced his committee chairs, including who will lead the House Appropriations Committee. But the chamber’s budget draft was filed by Bonnen, the House’s lead budget writer for the last two terms, signaling that the Friendswood Republican is likely to keep the post.

Passing a balanced budget is the only thing state lawmakers must do during their 140-day session that began on Jan. 14 and concludes on June 2.

This article was originally published by The Texas Tribune. To read the original article, click here.

